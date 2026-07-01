SPARK Social, the food-truck zone and gathering spot on Mission Bay Boulevard, has announced the cancellation of all upcoming World Cup watch parties following a shooting Tuesday night.

Tuesday's shooting, as we reported earlier, took place on the 600 block of Mission Bay Boulevard around 9:11 pm, moments after the World Cup match in which Mexico triumphed over Ecuador 2-0. There was widespread jubilation at bars and other watch parties around the city, but the watch party at SPARK Social appears to have led to an argument between individuals and a violent conflict.

In a post on Instagram and on the venue's website, SPARK Social said, "We are deeply saddened by the violence that occurred near Spark Social SF following Tuesday evening’s World Cup watch party. Our thoughts are with the two individuals who were injured, their families, and everyone affected, including our guests, staff, vendors, neighbors, and the broader soccer community."

They went on to say that "out of an abundance of caution," all remaining World Cup watch parties at the park have been canceled.

"We are working in conjunction with SFPD, public safety officials, and our security partners as this matter is reviewed," they added. "Because this is an active investigation, we will not speculate further."

SPARK Social, like many restaurants and bars in town, had been planning a watch party for tonight's US versus Bosnia-Herzegovina match, which is expected to draw large crowds — and which is being played here in the Bay Area, at Levi's Stadium.

Only three blocks away, at Thrive City at Chase Center, a watch party is expected to proceed.

A watch party Tuesday night in San Jose also led to violence there and a police response, and in Mexico City, where the match was played Tuesday, four people died in the celebrations immediately following the match, including three who died of asphyxiation.

Below is a video of an earlier watch party from last week's Mexico v Czech Republic match at SPARK Social.