San Francisco's Pride Weekend was full of parties, marches, celebrations, and a good bit of anger and pushback in the direction of the current administration in Washington, and the city glowed with life — as well as some rainbow lasers.

It was another magical Pride weekend for many in SF, both for locals and tourists alike, and it was made especially magical by the June gloom lifting after Friday and giving way to lovely, sunny days on both Saturday and Sunday. It was clear enough on Saturday that those Welcome lasers, aka The Gaysers, shone clear straight up Market Street, alongside the set of 49 vertical lasers at Civic Center — which will be staying on through this week, until July 4th.

Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist

Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist

Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist

Friday's Trans March was a bit rowdier than usual, which could be expected after a year and a half of the second Trump administration's brazen attacks on trans people, trans kids, and the existence of trans people full stop.

But it was also an occasion for the Bay Area's trans community and their allies to come out in force, as seen in the photo below showing the full crowd down Market Street as the march progressed toward Civic Center.

Trans March

Photo by Hilary Bisenieks Brenum/Instagram

Photo by Hilary Bisenieks Brenum/Instagram

A participant at the SF Trans March on Friday, June 26, 2026. Photo by diontheastonishing/Instagram

A participant at the SF Trans March on Friday, June 26, 2026. Photo by diontheastonishing/Instagram

Photo by Hilary Bisenieks Brenum/Instagram

Photo by Hilary Bisenieks Brenum/Instagram

Photo by Hilary Bisenieks Brenum/Instagram

Photo by Charlie Huston/Instagram

More photos from the events of SF Pride Weekend 2026 are below.

The first annual Trans Ally March on Saturday, June 27, 2026. Photo by Megan Rohrer/Instagram

SF Dyke March & Rally

Photo by Elena Hayes/Instagram

The end of the "Dykes Only" era at San Francisco Pride?



It seems that way: Organizers of the section of Dolores Park cordoned off for exclusive use of people who self-identify as dykes say it's the last year for it.



That and more updates from Day 2.https://t.co/a4r8toU0nM — Mission Local (@MLNow) June 28, 2026

SF Pride Parade

Participants march in the 56th annual SF Pride Parade with pride flags on June 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Approximately 1 million people attended SF Pride on Sunday. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

The Dykes on Bikes heading up the parade at SF Pride 2026. Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Participants with signs advocating for gender affirming care prepare to march in the 56th annual SF Pride Parade on June 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Approximately 1 million people attended SF Pride on Sunday. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) waves to the crowd during the 56th annual SF Pride Parade on June 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Approximately 1 million people attended SF Pride on Sunday. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Participants representing European Union nations make their way down Market street during the San Francisco Pride Parade on June 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Crowd gathers to watch the San Francisco Pride Parade on June 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Bart contingent makes their way down Market street the San Francisco Pride Parade on June 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Marchers from Openhouse in the 56th annual SF Pride Parade on June 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Approximately 1 million people attended SF Pride on Sunday. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Participants march in the 56th annual SF Pride Parade on June 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Approximately 1 million people attended SF Pride on Sunday. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Members of Refuse Fascism march in the 56th annual SF Pride Parade on June 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Approximately 1 million people attended SF Pride on Sunday. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Members of Refuse Fascism prepare to march in the 56th annual SF Pride Parade on June 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Approximately 1 million people attended SF Pride on Sunday. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) waves a pride flag during the 56th annual SF Pride Parade on June 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Approximately 1 million people attended SF Pride on Sunday. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

The Disney contingent makes their way down Market street the San Francisco Pride Parade on June 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Participants make their way down Market street during the San Francisco Pride Parade on June 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Parties

Saturday's Pink Block party outside Great Northern. Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist

Saturday's Pink Block party outside Great Northern. Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist

Headliner DJ Honey Dijon at Saturday's Pink Block party outside Great Northern. Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist

Juanita MORE's Pride Party on Sunday, June 28, 2026. Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist

Juanita MORE's Pride Party on Sunday, June 28, 2026. Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist

Joshua J Cook and Juanita MORE. Photo via Joshua J Cook

Civic Center

Daniel Lurie speaks on stage at the San Francisco Pride Celebration on June 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Aly Michalka and Amanda Joy Michalka of Aly & AJ perform at the San Francisco Pride Celebration on June 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Mateo Briscoe performs at the San Francisco Pride Celebration on June 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Kamaiyah performs at the San Francisco Pride Celebration on June 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Cain Culto performs at the San Francisco Pride Celebration on June 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Previously: Photos: The Sun Shined Brightly on SF Pride Weekend 2025