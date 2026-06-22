A new laser installation was turned on Sunday in Civic Center, with a 7x7 grid of 49 vertical laser beams aimed at the sky just in front of City Hall, which will remain there through the July 4th holiday weekend.

There will be two opportunities for dramatic rainbow laser displays and requisite selfies in front of them now through the end of Pride season, and a new installation in Civic Center will transform into red, white, and blue lasers for the July 4th weekend and the nation's semiquincentennial.

The new installation from local nonprofit Illuminate, titled 7x7, was switched on Sunday night in the middle of Civic Center Plaza, as the Chronicle reports. The square of 49 lasers, representing the theoretical 49 square miles of San Francisco, mounted on a raised steel grid in the middle of the sycamore rows in front of City Hall, shot a rainbow "fantasia" of lights into the night sky starting at 9:10 pm last night, and they will continue to come on each night through Independence Day, Saturday, July 4th.

After Pride Weekend, the lasers will switch over to a red, white and blue pattern, as seen below.

Rendering via Illuminate

Illuminate founder and Chief Visionary Officer Ben Davis tells the Chronicle that the project came together rapidly, and it "wasn’t even an idea 38 days ago." With the help of the Rec & Parks Department and a City Hall motivated to issue quick permits for such projects, the lights came on in time for the solstice on Sunday, as well as the 40th anniversary of the first Burning Man burn at Baker Beach.

Sunday night was slightly foggy, turning the laser display a bit hazy from a distance, but if we have a clear night between now and July 4, we should see a crisper version of the lasers.

Photo via Perplexion and Illuminate/Instagram

Also coming on Friday will be the laser rainbow "flag" up Market Street, a piece titled Welcome but nicknamed "The Gaysers," which has been a Pride Weekend tradition now for the last four years.

Photo via Illuminate

Both 7x7 and Welcome will be on from sunrise to sunset, with Welcome only on from Friday, June 26 to Sunday, June 28.

As they have for several years, Illuminate will be hosting a free event in Embarcadero Plaza on Friday to celebrate turning on of the rainbow lasers, from 8 pm to 10 pm. "Expect drag, music, roaming performers, VIP speakers and a whole lot of queer joy as we gather to light up the waterfront and welcome Pride to San Francisco."

Illuminate is still accepting donations to help support these projects, and those can be made here.