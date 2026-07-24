Calling all pasty gingers around the Bay! The winner of Valley Fair Mall’s Ed Sheeran lookalike contest in Santa Clara Saturday will receive two floor tickets to Sheeran’s show that evening at Levi’s Stadium, plus other big prizes.

Valley Fair Mall is giving Ed Sheeran fans who maybe kind of resemble him a chance to win tickets to his sold-out Levi's Stadium concert with a lookalike contest Saturday afternoon, just hours before the British singer-songwriter takes the stage in Santa Clara, as KRON4 reports.

The event kicks off at 1 pm in the mall's Center Court, where contestants will compete for two floor seats to that night's show, along with a $100 Eataly gift card and a $50 Alamo Drafthouse gift card.

The mall is encouraging would-be “Eds” to RSVP in advance and come ready to channel the “Shape of You” singer, with the event invite urging, “Prove why YOU ARE the ‘Perfect’ substitute.”

A lookalike contest for Charli XCX will reportedly be taking place next month ahead of the pop star's Outside Lands headlining set, as part of a trend that's grown in recent years.

As SFist reported previously, a Bad Bunny contest was held ahead of the Super Bowl halftime festivities in February.

Sheeran will likely take the stage at Levi's tomorrow around 8 pm, as the Chronicle reports, via reports from his recent tour stop in San Diego.

Related: Mission District Community Group to Host Bad Bunny Lookalike Contest During Super Bowl Week

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for for iHeartRadio