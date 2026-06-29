Hundreds of newlyweds exchanged their wedding vows at City Hall Friday, which marked the 11th anniversary of the US Supreme Court ruling legalizing same-sex marriage.

More than 250 couples got married at San Francisco City Hall ahead of Pride Weekend Friday, which also marked the 11th anniversary of the US Supreme Court's Obergefell v. Hodges decision legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide, as Bay City News reports.

The County Clerk's Office said 270 ceremonies were booked for the day — nearly five times the usual number — with some couples also receiving commemorative Pride marriage licenses.

According to ABC 7, the weddings unfolded as crews put the finishing touches on Pride festivities at Civic Center ahead of the weekend celebration. Mayor Daniel Lurie officiated two ceremonies and shared photos of the occasion on social media. (The post's comments section have since been dominated by constituents questioning the heavy police presence in SoMa Saturday night.)

"I'm just happy and excited for those couples, and I'm happy and excited for our city to show off what makes San Francisco so great," said Lurie. "Our LGBTQ+ community is a huge part of why San Francisco's so special."

As SFist reported previously, in 2004, then-Mayor Gavin Newsom directed the city to begin issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples. The landmark occasion set off a legal battle — led by then-City Attorney Dennis Herrera, which continued through the passage and eventual overturning of Proposition 8 before culminating in the Supreme Court's 2015 Obergefell decision legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide.

Related: Today Marks 20 Years Since Gavin Newsom Opened San Francisco City Hall For Same-Sex Marriages

Image: Mayor Daniel Lurie/Instagram