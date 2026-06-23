Local:
- YouTuber Jake Paul claims his next career goal after boxing is to play football at Stanford University followed by the NFL. [California Post]
- Beginning in July, campers at California state parks will receive larger penalties for no-shows and last-minute cancellations due to very high demand. [Chronicle]
- A new report from the Happy City Index ranked San Francisco as the happiest city in the US, though SF comes in at 45th globally, with the next US cities — San Diego and San Jose — showing up at 155 and 172 respectively, which is unsurprising given the state of the country but depressing nonetheless. [Travel and Leisure]
National:
- Four Senate Republicans joined Democrats in a 50–48 vote Tuesday to pass a symbolic resolution calling for the withdrawal of US forces from Iran, following House approval earlier this month. [NPR]
- A hydrothermal explosion occurred at Yellowstone’s Biscuit Basin last week, with water spouts reaching between 20 to 30 feet, and seismic activity and infrasound, a low-signal acoustic signal, were detected coming from where a previous explosion took place in 2024. [ABC News]
- Eight activists involved in a 2025 attack on a Texas ICE detention center were sentenced to decades in prison Tuesday, with the lead defendant receiving 100 years for shooting a police officer during the incident. [CBS News]
Video:
- In honor of Applebee’s bringing back the Dollarita, here’s a clip of local content creator Steve Mazzari, also known as “Dollarita Steve,” whose enthusiastic post-earthquake interview with KTVU and shout-out to Applebee's famous Dollaritas outside the Fisherman’s Wharf location in 2023 landed him a promotional deal with the company.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist