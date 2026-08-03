Local:
- A poll sponsored by the Lurie-aligned GrowSF suggests that a majority of San Franciscans support the SFPD's use of drones and surveillance cameras to catch criminals and prevent crime. [KRON4]
- The Albert Zampa Memorial Bridge, the westbound deck that runs parallel to the eastbound Carquinez Bridge near Vallejo, is scheduled to be fully closed for deck replacement between August 21 and August 24. [Chronicle]
- The California Democratic Party has broken with Governor Gavin Newsom and endorsed the billionaire tax. [Mercury News]
National:
- Sources close to President Trump say that he might remove Jeanine Pirro from her post as the US attorney for the District of Columbia, because he's pissed about her dropping the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool case in which former Olympian David Hearn was accused of vandalism. [CNN]
- The author of the official Democratic Party "autopsy" of what went wrong in the 2024 election says that a key chapter was missing that asked pointed questions about things like Biden's decision to run for reelection. [New York Times]
- An investigation has been looking into why a JetBlue aircraft from Cancun to New York went into spontaneous free-fall for several seconds in October 2025, causing multiple injuries. [NY Mag]
Video:
- A self-described Gen Z YouTube urbanist who lives in Los Angeles but says San Francisco is his favorite city has chimed in on the "Miami-style, out-of-scale" proposed development on the Marina Safeway site, which urbanist YIMBYs in SF have mostly voiced support for. And he is not a fan.
Photo by Caleb Wright