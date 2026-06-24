- A 22-year-old man, Josue Baires Alfaro, died last weekend after he fell into the Merced River and went over Nevada Fall in Yosemite National Park. A friend said she tried to rescue him, but the current was too strong and he was swept over the 594-foot-high waterfall. [Chronicle]
- An Oakland nonprofit is scrambling to raise funds to save a Fruitvale neighborhood property from heading to a tax lien sale. The nonprofit Deep Root Center has long planned to build a Shaolin Buddhist temple on the property, but after Oakland imposed new taxes on vacant property, the organization's tax burden lept from $1,000 to $12,000 per year. [KPIX]
- PG&E has been warning customers about a scam involving threats of disconnection and barcodes or QR codes that are being sent through texts or email. [KRON4]
- A Waymo in Los Angeles was caught on video doing something highly dangerous and illegal, stopping to the left of a double-yellow line at an intersection, perhaps thinking it was in a left-turn lane. [ABC 7]
- Uber and Lyft are lobbying Congress to get sweeping immunity language added to a new transportation bill that would exempt them from liability in cases of sexual assault, harassment, and car crashes. [Streetsblog]
- A federal judge has ruled that the government can not prevent SNAP beneficiaries from spending their assistance funds on sugary drinks and candy. [Associated Press]
- President Trump has canceled a planned signing of a bipartisan housing bill, saying he wants Congress to pass stricter voter-ID requirements first. [New York Times]
Photo by Joss Broward