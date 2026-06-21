The victim of an attempted kidnapping on Friday afternoon in Hayward told authorities that the man responsible bears a striking resemblance to a certain pop star. Hayward police are now searching for a "Justin Bieber lookalike" in connection with the crime.

As the San Francisco Chronicle reports, officers were called to the intersection of Jackson Street and Soto Road in Hayward on Friday afternoon following reports of an attempted kidnapping.

A female adult victim subsequently told police that a strange man had grabbed and restrained her before carrying her approximately 15 to 20 feet as she was walking on Soto Road. The victim was not injured and credited two passersby with intervening on her behalf as she screamed and struggled against her assailant. The alleged "Baby" singer doppelgänger then reportedly released the woman before fleeing on foot.

In addition to the suspect's Bieber likeness, witnesses to the crime further described him as either white or Latino, around 120 pounds, and approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall with "bushy hair, thin eyebrows, and unique-colored eyes,” the Mercury News reports. They also note that the suspect was "wearing a white T-shirt with red paint on it" along with black pants and a black crossbody bag.

Meanwhile, the real Justin Bieber continues to ride high after making his highly-anticipated return to live performances in April with two headlining sets at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. Perhaps Bieber should consider postponing any upcoming plans to return to the Bay Area for more rounds of duck duck goose at Fort Mason.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Hayward Police Department's tip line at 510-293-7176.

Related: Tech Bro Justin Bieber Is Ruining San Francisco Right Now

Image: Hayward Police Department/Facebook