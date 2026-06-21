California Highway Patrol officers engaged in a 90-minute chase to apprehend a suspect they allege shot two people to death at a Pomona apartment complex on Thursday afternoon. It has subsequently come to light that the two victims include 24-year-old former professional skateboarder and devoted San Francisco 49ers fan Veronica Lopez.

Authorities have yet to confirm the names of the deceased but Lopez and her neighbor, Richard Brady, 48, have both been identified by their respective families, ABC7 reports.

Responding to a call for shots fired, officers with the Pomona Police Department discovered a man and woman each suffering from gunshot wounds at approximately 3:20pm on Thursday, June 18. Despite life-saving efforts from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, both victims died at the scene

Police allege Robert Galtman, 48, is responsible for the crimes. In addition to living in the same building as both victims, Galtman was also reportedly Lopez's boyfriend for the past two years.

An attempt to pull Galtman over later that same day would subsequently result in a 90-minute chase. Footage of the chase depicts the suspect throwing objects from his car and successfully dodging spike strips before finally surrendering around 5pm on Thursday evening.

Image: Veronica Lopez (left) enjoying a 49ers game (Source: GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been established by Lopez's sister to assist with covering funeral costs. Speaking with CBS News, the victim's sister, Klarissa Lopez, mourned the loss of her youngest sibling.

"I know she didn't deserve to get murdered," Lopez said. "She's an innocent young girl; a grown man murdered my sister."

In addition to her career as a former professional skateboarder, Lopez was also reportedly a massive fan of the San Francisco 49ers. Photos from her social media accounts show Lopez regularly decked out in red-and-gold gear.

The older brother of victim Richard Brady also spoke with CBS, remembering him as someone who "stuck up for those who couldn’t stick up for themselves." A separate GoFundMe for Brady's two children has also been established.

At present, suspect Robert Galtman is being held on $3.1 million bail. Per SFGATE, he is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Related: Former 49ers All-Pro Pass Rusher Aldon Smith Found Dead at 36

Image: Walter Cicchetti/Getty