- A woman was killed and 32 people were injured after a big-rig jackknifed across a highway median in Los Angeles County. Fire officials have declared a mass casualty event following yesterday morning's crash on the 210 near Irwindale Avenue. [ABC7]
- Highway 101 in Redwood City was briefly closed on Saturday morning after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car. California Highway Patrol officials allege the victim was "walking and running" through the lanes of 101 before being hit shortly before 5am. [KRON4]
- Humboldt authorities have confirmed the death of a 34-year-old woman found trapped in a remote well earlier this week. The details of how she became stuck in the 20-foot-deep well for at least a day remain under investigation. [Chronicle]
- The decommissioned third-story riverboat Grand Romance caught fire late Friday night from an undetermined source. Beached in Vallejo, the landlocked vessel already previously suffered from a blaze in 2023. No injuries were reported. [NBC Bay Area]
- Hayward authorities are seeking help to find a suspect in an attempted kidnapping that took place on Friday afternoon. Police allege that a man in a car tried to force a female pedestrian into his vehicle before two Good Samaritans intervened. [KRON4]
- Figure skating gold medalist and Oakland hero Alysa Liu enjoyed a warm reception at Ballhalla on Friday night, sitting court side to watch the Golden State Valkyries take on the Minnesota Lynx. [SF Standard]
Image: Piotr Musioł/Unsplash