Bar Brucato calls it quits — though the distillery lives on — Causwells opens a next door Martini Room, and Millennium reopens a month after closing in Rockridge, all in This Week in Food.

After last week's spate of closure news, we have a bit more this week. Bar Brucato, which debuted a little over a year ago in a new (to the restaurant scene) space upstairs from their new distillery at 275 South Van Ness to much immediate acclaim, is already closing. The Brucato Spirits team announced the closure this week, saying that Saturday will be the final day for the restaurant. "We could not be prouder of what we built!" they write, adding, "We are closing the bar and restaurant so that we can refocus our energy and passion on the Brucato Spirits Distillery." Distillery tours downstairs will continue, as will events focused on the spirits program — which now includes a gin, a spicy kumquat chile liqueur, and reserve editions of two of the distillery's signature amari, Chaparral and Woodlands.

And over in the Marina, Super Mensch, the latest spinoff of Causwells to occupy the next-door space by the Presidio movie theater, has shuttered after a brief eight-month run. The Jewish deli-inspired concept is no more, but the team tells SFist that the pastrami sandwich has moved over onto the Causwells menu, and the space is now going to be known as Causwells Martini Room. The new cocktail-focused spot is open Friday nights, Saturday all day, and Sunday for brunch, and will be used to host occasional Martini-focused pop-ups by partner/beverage director Elmer Mejicanos, as well being a private-event venue.

We reported earlier that Club DeLuxe in the Upper Haight has been reborn as The DeLuxe, with live music planned seven nights a week. The look and feel of the place has been refreshed but in keeping with the Streamline Moderne style it always had. And, there is a new espresso Martini on the menu, alongside those fresh-squeezed Greyhounds.

A small item we missed from last week in Mission Local: Panchitas, the almost 40-year-old pupuseria at 3091 16th Street, has expanded with a second location at 509 Valencia Street, aka the former Arinell Pizza.

There's some good news over in Rockridge, where 32-year-old vegan restaurant Millennium is reopening, after announcing it was closing last month. As the Chronicle reports, the owners have decided to reopen with a focus on tasting menus, in order to control their costs, and a brief a la carte menu — featuring their beloved burger — will be served as well. The tasting menu will be served on the covered patio, while the dining room will be used for a la carte service.

And, a hearty congratulations to Quince and Cotogna chef Michael Tusk, who took home the prestigious James Beard Award earlier this week for Outstanding Chef in the nation, 15 years after winning Best Chef: West at the awards.

Top image courtesy of Bar Brucato