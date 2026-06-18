Two people were stabbed on Sutter Street in SF’s Nob Hill Thursday, including one person believed to be a security guard, with one victim suffering a traumatic injury.

The stabbing occurred around 9:30 am Thursday at a large apartment building at 965 Sutter Street between Hyde and Leavenworth streets near Papa Johns, according to reports on Citizen. Two people were taken to the hospital with stab wounds, including a person believed to be a security guard.

Initial reports indicated that only one victim was stabbed with the incident taking place at a nearby address, which was later updated. Video footage on Citizen shows a heavy police response outside 965 Sutter.

A witness reported blood in the building lobby as well as holes in the drywall, and one of the victims, who appeared to be a security guard, was reportedly seen running down Hyde Street after the attack.

As the Chronicle reports, one victim suffered a penetrating traumatic injury and was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital’s trauma center, where officials said they were in stable condition as of late Thursday morning.

A former resident told SFist that the building's security guards say they frequently deal with fires being set outside the property and confrontations involving people in crisis.

Police have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the stabbings.

Related: Two Stabbed On Two Different Buses Following Arguments With Other Passengers

Image: Citizen