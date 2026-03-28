Arguments between passengers on two different Muni buses in San Francisco Friday resulted in the stabbings of two people who were taken to the hospital.

The first incident occurred around 1:30 pm Friday near 13th and Mission streets in San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The Chronicle reports that two passengers were arguing on the 49 Muni bus when a woman was stabbed. She was taken to a nearby hospital, and the extent of her injuries was not reported. SFMTA said they weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

According to KPIX, police said a man was stabbed in a second incident on a Muni bus at around 8:30 pm Friday near 6th and Mission streets. He was arguing with another male passenger who stabbed him and then fled the scene.

His injuries were reportedly not life-threatening, and it’s not known whether the incidents were related.

No arrests have been made, and no information was provided on the suspects as of Friday.

The investigations are ongoing, and SFMTA is reportedly working with the police department.

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