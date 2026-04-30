A speeding driver took the CHP on a 120-mph police chase through Redwood City, which culminated in the driver slamming into a car on an active railroad track — because he said he was “running late for work.”

Last weekend, officers from the California Highway Patrol’s Redwood City office tracked the driver of a red Ford Mustang on radar allegedly traveling at 120 miles per hour on the freeway, according to a social media post by the CHP. As they attempted to pull him over, he allegedly began evading police.

The suspect then reportedly led officers on a high-speed chase on and off the freeway and along multiple surface streets before the pursuit was called off due to the high risk to public safety — a directive that came too late.

As the driver was exiting the freeway, he lost control of the car and crashed into a stopped vehicle, pushing it onto an active railroad track, per the CHP.

Fortunately, the driver of the other vehicle wasn’t seriously injured. Officers arrested the Mustang driver, and he was booked into jail.

The suspect reportedly gave quite the response when asked to explain his actions:

“His excuse for driving recklessly and evading officers?” says the CHP, “He was running late for work.”

Image: CHP Redwood City