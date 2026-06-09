An Oakland man died at Santa Rita Jail Saturday after being released from the hospital an hour earlier, marking the jail’s third in-custody death this year and the second within a week.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced that 44-year-old Oakland resident Jeffrey Bryce McMaster died Saturday afternoon after collapsing in the restroom at Santa Rita Jail’s outpatient facility, as KTVU reports. Staff attempted lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead at about 12:45 p.m.

McMaster had returned to the jail roughly an hour earlier after being discharged from a local hospital, where he had been treated following a seizure in his cell on May 28. He had been in custody since February 3 on a murder charge connected to the fatal beating of another resident at an Oakland residential hotel, according to the East Bay Times.

His cause of death remains under investigation pending an autopsy and toxicology testing.

As SFist reported last week, 37-year-old Brandon Anthony Josep Watson of San Francisco also died at the jail after being transferred from Monterey County Jail in connection with a California Highway Patrol vehicle theft investigation. Deputies found him unresponsive in a dormitory housing unit after he failed to report for breakfast the following morning.

In March, 37-year-old Oakland resident Kenyonna Farr died in a holding cell one day after being released from a hospital and three days after being transferred to Santa Rita Jail. Additionally, 36-year-old Dequita Grace Harrell died while visiting an inmate in the jail lobby in February.

As previously reported, three sheriff's deputies were indicted last December in connection with the 2021 death of Maurice Monk, who was arrested for not wearing a mask and had been dead at the jail for at least 72 hours before he was found.

McMaster's death is the 78th in-custody death at Santa Rita Jail since 2014.

Previously: Authorities Probe Death of SF Man Found Unresponsive Day After Transfer to Santa Rita Jail

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