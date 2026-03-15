An Oakland woman was found dead in a holding cell Friday at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin while awaiting transportation to court — a day after she was found unconscious and taken to the hospital where she was cleared several hours later.

According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Kenyonna Farr of Oakland was arrested Tuesday by Oakland police under suspicion of a court order violation and booked into the Santa Rita Jail around 4:45 pm. As NBC Bay Area reports, Farr was taken to a holding cell in the jail’s Intake Transfer and Release area early Thursday morning while she waited for transportation to court.

At 7:20 am Thursday, Farr was found unresponsive in the holding cell and taken to the hospital. Medical staff cleared Farr around 12:30 pm that day, and she was taken back to Santa Rita Jail, having missed her court date.

Friday morning at 3:42 am, per NBC Bay Area, deputies found Farr unconscious in the cell during an observation check. After performing life-saving measures, medics pronounced Farr dead at 4:18 am Friday.

The Chronicle reports that Farr’s cause of death will be determined after the autopsy is completed. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has been notified of Farr’s death, and per the Chronicle, state law requires that the case also be reported to the California Attorney General’s Office.

As KTVU reports, Farr’s death is the 76th in-custody death at Santa Rita Jail since 2014. Per the Chronicle, 36-year-old Dequita Grace Harrell died in the women’s restroom of Santa Rita’s lobby last month while visiting an inmate.

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