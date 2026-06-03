A man from San Francisco died at the hospital two days after he was found unresponsive at Santa Rita Jail, and an autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

Brandon Anthony Josep Watson, 37, of San Francisco had been transferred from Monterey County Jail and booked into Santa Rita last Wednesday on charges related to a California Highway Patrol vehicle theft investigation, as Bay Area News Group reports.

According to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Watson unresponsive in a dormitory housing unit early the next morning after he failed to report for breakfast. They began life-saving measures before paramedics transported him to a hospital where he died Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said an autopsy, including toxicology testing, will determine the cause of death. The death is being investigated as an in-custody death, and both the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office and California Attorney General’s Office have been notified.

Watson’s death was the second reported in-custody death at Santa Rita Jail this year, and the 77th since 2014.

As SFist reported previously, 37-year-old Kenyonna Farr of Oakland died in a holding cell at the jail in March three days after being transferred. In February, 36-year-old Dequita Grace Harrell died in the women’s restroom of the jail’s lobby while visiting an inmate.

Previously: Woman Dies In Holding Cell at Santa Rita Jail Following Hospital Visit

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