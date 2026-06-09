Mayor Daniel Lurie has not exactly been warmly embraced by everyone in the city's LGBTQ+ community in the last week, as Pride Month celebrations begin.

Things began awkwardly last week with the official raising of the Rainbow Flag at City Hall. As KTVU reported, Mayor Lurie was heckled by by protesters who were angry about proposed budget cuts affecting grants to LGBTQ-serving organizations in the city — though it appears most of that funding was restored in the mayor's last submitted budget draft.

As the Bay Area Reporter reported last week, "most" of the proposed cuts to the Mayor's Office of Housing and Community Development, which provides many grants to LGBTQ organizations, were averted, though it remains unclear what is still planned to be cut. Other grants to community organizations, including a grant to the Castro Merchants Association, have been restored, though some healthcare related funding may remain on the chopping block.

While Lurie was booed and shouted down at the flag-raising event, he said, "You want me to wait? Let them have their voice? Hey, this is San Francisco. We expect this."

According to KTVU, Lurie then said, "I understand deeply that there is anxiety about the budget. That is why this year we made significant investments in health care, and we will continue to support the organizations doing critical work for the LGBTQ+ community."

At a second event on Saturday, June 6, celebrating the 90th birthday of Cliff's Variety in the Castro, Lurie was similarly shouted down by a protester when he took the stage. The exchange is documented in the video below, which was posted to TikTok and Instagram, with text over the video saying that $40 million was being cut from the budget in funding for "public health funding," though it's not clear where that number comes from.

The protester yelled, "These are live-saving programs. What are you going to do to stand up and protect us? We need you to stand up and protect our community! Not cut funding for our community!"

Lurie asks the heckler, "Can we talk after?" and he shouts "No!"

In his June 1 budget proposal announcement, Lurie said, "In this budget, we’re standing up for San Francisco’s communities and our values. As the federal government targets trans and LGBTQ+ communities, we’re stepping up with investments to protect the organizations that San Franciscans rely on. Our trans and LGBTQ+ communities have shaped who we are as a city, and we will have their backs – in this budget and every day."

Per the BAR, funding levels are being maintained in the budget for the following organizations: LYRIC Center for LGBTQQ+ Youth, the San Francisco Community Health Center, the Asian Women's Shelter, El/La Para TransLatinas, Miss Major Alexander L. Lee Transgender Gender-Variant & Intersex Justice Project the Black Trans Cultural Center, the San Francisco LGBT Community Center, and the Transgender Advocates for Justice & Accountability Coalition.

In March, the city's Health Commission approved $17 million in cuts to funding for community organizations, including those serving the LGBTQ+ population. Those funding cuts reportedly have already impacted the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, the San Francisco Community Health Center, and Lyon-Martin Community Health Services, and it's not clear if any of that funding has been restored.

Previously: Mayor Lurie Says Most Layoffs Have Now Been Avoided In New Proposed Budget