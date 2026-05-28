Shannon O'Connor, the maligned South Bay “Party Mom,” who was found guilty in March of hosting alcohol-fueled, teen sex parties in 2020 and 2021, was handed a sentence of 35 years and ten months in prison after being confronted by several victims in court.

Shannon Marie O'Connor, also known as Shannon Bruga, 52, of Los Gatos, was sentenced to 35 years and 10 months Thursday, as KPIX reports.

As SFist reported previously, O'Connor was convicted in March on 48 counts, including felony child endangerment, furnishing alcohol to minors, molesting a child, dissuading witnesses from testifying, and facilitating forcible sexual assault from one child onto another child, committed while hosting several illicit teen parties during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

The trial encountered several delays, and the victims in the case — 12 girls and eight boys — are now mostly in college.

Prior to Thursday’s sentencing, several survivors and their family members delivered impact statements describing years of trauma, manipulation, and emotional fallout tied to O’Connor’s parties, per KPIX. One survivor said O’Connor damaged her self esteem and derailed what was once a bright future.

The mother of a survivor described O’Connor as grooming her daughter with inappropriate gifts while pretending they were from her son.

According to KRON4, Deputy District Attorney Joanne Lee called O’Connor “a sexual predator” who groomed children as young as 11, manipulated teens through Snapchat, and pressured minors into sexual activity at alcohol-fueled parties where she was often the only adult present. Prosecutors said O’Connor concealed the gatherings from parents, police, and her husband.

Before sentencing, O’Connor briefly addressed survivors and their families, denying she had any sexual interest in the minors involved. Prosecutors immediately pushed back, with Lee telling the court O’Connor continued to evade accountability and warning she could reoffend.

As previously reported, O’Connor moved to Idaho after allegations against her began surfacing. She was arrested there in 2021 after authorities investigated harassment claims tied to a family that had cut off contact with her upon learning she was under investigation in California.

Per KPIX, detectives later found 12 minors — including 10 boys — staying overnight at her home near Boise.

Previously: Los Gatos 'Party Mom' Shannon O'Connor Faces Sentencing for 48 Felonies Involving Minors