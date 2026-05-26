Shannon O'Connor, the libertine mom with a strangely high level of interest in her teenage son's sex life, and that of his friends, could face decades in prison after her March conviction on child endangerment and sexual misconduct charges.

The salacious, mid-pandemic story of a Los Gatos mom of a teenage son throwing clandestine, very drunken parties for her son and his friends and encouraging them to have sex with each other — sometimes doing so when a girl was too intoxicated to consent — is finally coming to a close. That unfortunately-dubbed "party mom", Shannon O'Connor, was convicted in March on 48 counts following multiple delays in bringing her trial, all for actions that took place in 2020 and 2021.

The charges included felony child endangerment, furnishing alcohol to minors, molesting a child, dissuading witnesses from testifying, and facilitating forcible sexual assault from one child onto another child. As Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said at the time, "This defendant took advantage of children, manipulated children, hurt children … and did that for her own perverse reasons."

On Tuesday, as KTVU reports, O'Connor was back in court facing sentencing, and the sentencing hearing may stretch on for three days, with the many teenage victims, now mostly in college, permitted to give statements. The final word on sentencing is expected Thursday, May 28.

It's not clear whether either of O'Connor's two sons — at least one of whom was the witness she was accused of convicted of dissuading — will be appearing to give statements at the sentencing. Last we heard, the sons had relocated with their father to Austin, Texas.

O'Connor, now 51, was arrested in Boise, Idaho in October 2021, after moving there apparently to be closer to a teen girl her son had met online — and also possibly to escape the growing parents-with-pitchforks situation back in Los Gatos, where many people were learning of her misdeeds with regard to their children.

She has been in custody ever since in Santa Clara County Jail, switched attorneys at least once, and rejected a 17-year plea deal back in 2023, something that she is now likely regretting.

In a moment of desperation just after the trial began, O'Connor began reaching out to the news media in December, offering a semi-apology. "I’m sorry if I contributed to any stress, to any emotional distress. I really did embrace these kids. These were, you know, like a family, some of these teenagers. And I cared for them," she said.

As for all the alcohol and stuff, she said, "Teenagers are sneaky. They find their way to things."

Multiple witnesses testified that O'Connor not only furnished alcohol and told the kids where it was, she also bought abundant amounts — like at a Santa Cruz Airbnb that was rented for her son's birthday party in 2020, and where the owner saw evidence of teenage boys pounding beers and acting like hooligans.

One teen witness, identified only as John Doe 5, testified that he drank eight beers at one of these parties in September 2020, and this was the first time he had ever consumed alcohol in his life. He added that he and the other teens treated O'Connor like "a popular girl in the group," and, "Looking back on it, it’s pretty weird."

Previously: Shannon O'Connor Found Guilty of 48 Counts of Child Endangerment, Sex Offenses In Los Gatos 'Party Mom' Trial