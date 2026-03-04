The jury returned with their verdicts Wednesday in the trial of accused Los Gatos "Party Mom" Shannon O'Connor, and she was found guilty on dozens of counts including child endangerment and sexual offenses.

After about five days of deliberations, following the 16-week trial, a Santa Clara County jury has found 50-year-old Shannon O'Connor guilty of dozens of the counts she was charged with, and not guilty on only a few. Per NBC Bay Area, as of 12:20 pm, there were guilty verdicts in 41 of the counts that had been read so far, and counting.

O'Connor was found not guilty of one count of endangering or injuring a child, and two counts of child endangerment, but was found guilty of 15 counts of child endangerment, and 6 counts of child endangerment not likely to cause great bodily injury — it's unclear how many of those were felony counts. She was also found guilty of one count of dissuading a witness, two counts of annoying or molesting a child under 18, and two counts of sexual penetration while the victim was intoxicated.

Further, she was found guilty on 16 counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor or to a person under 21.

O'Connor was charged with a total of 63 counts (20 felony, 43 misdemeanor) — the most serious of which involved non-consensual sexual acts among teens, and annoying and molesting a child — stemming from a series of clandestine parties she either threw or facilitated at her Los Gatos mansion and at least one vacation rental five and six years ago. At these parties, 14- and 15-year-old boys and girls, including her son, reportedly drank copious amounts of beer and other alcohol and engaged in sexual activity, which the prosecution and several witnesses said was sometimes coerced and/encouraged by O'Connor.

The parties, which sometimes occurred late at night, were thrown without the knowledge of O'Connor's husband. And while parents of the other teens testified that they initially trusted O'Connor to look after their children, others grew suspicious and found evidence of her encouraging the kids to lie to their parents in Snapchat threads.

One teen, identified only as John Doe 5, testified that he drank eight beers at one of these parties in September 2020, and this was the first time he had ever consumed alcohol in his life. He also said that he and the other boys treated O'Connor like "a popular girl in the group," and he said, "Looking back on it, it’s pretty weird."

Most of the parties that O'Connor's charges were based on occurred between 2020 and 2021, when most of the teens were freshmen at Los Gatos High School. But some of the teens testified to knowing O'Connor since 2019 or earlier, when some of them were just 11 years old.

Over the 16 weeks of the trial which kicked off in early December, jurors heard testimony from 40 witnesses for the prosecution — including around 20 teenagers who attended parties at O'Connor's home. The owner of a Santa Cruz vacation rental also testified to seeing surveillance camera footage of boys pounding beers and acting like animals while they caused damage to his property.

O'Connor's defense attorney primarily argued against the sexual offenses, and argued that the prosecution failed to show evidence that his client got sexual gratification or arousal of her own from coercing the teens, as ABC 7 reports.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney was expected to speak after all of the verdicts were read.

This is a developing story.

