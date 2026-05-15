Local:
- A Honda Accord being driven by an elderly man plowed 70 feet into a Safeway store in Sunnyvale today, coming to a stop in the floral section. Only a couple of minor injuries were reported but it is a similar sounding situation, with an elderly driver trying to park and hitting the gas, as this Santa Rosa incident in February, as well as the deadly Chinatown incident in March, and the deadly 2024 West Portal crash that killed a family of four. [KRON4]
- 40-year-old Jarvis Toussaint, of Mountain House, California, was indicted in federal court for being a felon in possession of ammunition, in connection with the deadly March 7 shooting at a downtown Oakland bar that happened in the hours after a First Fridays event. Toussaint made an appearance in federal court in Oakland on Wednesday, and he also faces state murder charges. [KRON4]
- PG&E is warning of possible PSPS (Public Safety Power Shutoff) events this weekend due to high winds, particularly in the North Bay, likely between Sunday and Tuesday. [KTVU]
National:
- Iranian hackers likely accessed systems that monitor fuel-storage levels at US gas stations. The hack doesn't appear to have caused any damage, but officials are concerned because such an attack could allow a hacker to make the system ignore when a real gas leak was occurring. [CNN]
- The Supreme Court, in a one-sentence emergency ruling, rejected an effort by Virginia state officials to appeal a decision by the Virginia Supreme Court that struck down a new congressional district map that would have given Democrats an advantage. The state court had ruled in favor of Republicans who challenged a voter-approved state constitutional amendment measure on procedural grounds. [New York Times]
- Because recruiters and job applicants are employing AI to apply for jobs en masse, candidate screeners are inserting AI prompts in job postings to get large language models to expose themselves. [Chronicle]
Video:
- A couple of young sport fishermen recently out on the Bay caught and released a massive female halibut, and it was all captured on video, just to show you one example of a very big fish out in San Francisco Bay.
Top image: Photo by Matthew Henry