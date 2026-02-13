A car went through the front windows of gourmet supermarket Oliver's in Santa Rosa Friday morning, leaving six people injured and significant damage to the store.

The incident happened around 11:49 am Friday at the Oliver's at 560 Montecito Boulevard, near Santa Rosa's Rincon Valley and Fountaingrove neighborhoods. As the Press Democrat reports, the car came through a front window of the store and crashed into a check stand, leaving three customers and two employees injured.

The injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.

ABC 7 reported that six people were injured, with two of those treated at the scene and four taken to the hospital.





The cause has not been determined, but it appears to be the case of someone thinking they were in reverse while leaving a parking spot, and perhaps mistaking the gas for the brake pedal.

Oliver's is a locally founded alternative to Whole Foods, offering a wide array of local produce, meat, seafood — and its in-store spice label and other products can be seen stocking the shelves of "Flavortown Market," the studio grocery store that serves as the set of Guy Fieri's Food Network competition show, Guy's Grocery Games.

Oliver's was founded in 1988 by Steve Maass, who began by selling fruit and vegetables from a streetside stand in San Francisco.

The company now has four stores in Sonoma County, with two in Santa Rosa, one in Windsor, and one in Cotati.