Local:
- Alan Wong’s alliance with Mayor Daniel Lurie likely gave him the edge he needed to secure the District 4 Supervisor position, and Lurie can count on Wong’s support for his agenda. [Mission Local]
- A dead whale floating in Monterey Bay Wednesday prompted the temporary closure of Lovers Point Beach over fears of a potential large predator in the area following the death of open water swimmer Erica Fox in December. [KPIX]
- Pacifica’s Municipal Pier is currently closed while officials figure out how to fix damage to the pier, including cracks and concrete separation, due to erosion. [KTVU]
- Muni announced it’s discontinuing its Muni Mobile app on August 1, and riders can now purchase day passes with their Clipper cards. [SFMTA]
National:
- Two Southern California lawyers were fined $2,500 each and suspended from the court for six months after it was discovered their briefs, which were written using artificial intelligence, cited cases that didn’t exist. [Chronicle]
- Florida-based artist Robert Wyland is suing FIFA after they painted over his 17,000-square-foot mural in Dallas that’s been there for more than 25 years to make way for World Cup promotions. [Art News]
- Following the news that a flurry of musical acts dropped out of President Donald Trump’s US 250th birthday celebration last week, Trump announced he’s cancelling the concert portion of the event altogether, but he will be holding a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fight on the White House lawn. [BBC]
Video of the Day:
- Iconic Oakland art center Creative Growth had its annual runway and gala show Saturday, which appeared to be THE event of the year, attracting high-profile guests such as REM’s Michael Stipe. The event celebrated the artists behind the organization's decades-long impact on disability arts with a runway of wearable creations designed and modeled by the artists themselves, followed by music, dancing, food, and art sales.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist