Steph and Ayesha Curry joined forces with Warren Buffett to raise funds for SF’s Glide Foundation, as well as Ayesha’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, with the winning bid earning an impressive $9 million for lunch with the trio.

The big auction launched last week on eBay and wrapped up Thursday with one lucky anonymous winner landing an exclusive lunch in Omaha, Nebraska, the hometown of 95-year-old investor and philanthropist Warren Buffett, as the Associated Press reports.

The Bay Area’s power couple, Steph and Ayesha Curry, will also be joining the lunch of a lifetime, along with seven lucky guests of the winner’s choice, according to CNBC. Buffett reportedly reached out to Curry to have him join the cause earlier this year.

Starting in 2000, Buffett has auctioned these lunches and raised around $53.2 million for the Glide Foundation, but said he was stopping the auctions after the winning bid went for $19 million in 2022. eBay says the 2022 auction is still its largest charity auction by far.

Per CNBC, Buffett’s first wife Susan, who died in 2004, used to volunteer at Glide Memorial.

The proceeds from the auction will be equally split between the Glide Foundation and Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. Buffett will reportedly be matching the winning bid for each nonprofit, bringing the total proceeds to around $27 million.

In 2023, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff pledged to continue these lunches to benefit the Glide Foundation, following Buffett's exit, but the first lunch in 2024 with only Benioff on the bill only raised $1.5 million.

Related: Steph Curry Talks Retirement Plans: Maybe PGA Tour, Maybe TV Analyst, Maybe NBA Team Ownership

Image: (L-R) NBA player Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and his wife, Ayesha Curry, attend day two of Laver Cup 2025 at Chase Center on September 20, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images for Laver Cup)