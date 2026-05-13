- A new poll finds San Franciscans are mostly (42%) OK with Waymos and self-driving technology generally, but an almost equal number of people (39%) say the cars are "a mix of good and bad." Progressives are more likely to call the technology a "bad thing." [Chronicle]
- The 76-year-old man accused of killing one pedestrian and injuring another when he crashed into a Chinatown building in March entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday. Zhuo Ming Lu is accused of vehicular manslaughter and driving on a sidewalk in the crash, which may have been a mistaking-the-gas-for-the-brake situation. [KRON4]
- Angela Averiett, the chief of police in San Leandro, has been charged in a May 2025 hit-and-run in which her car allegedly clipped another woman's car on the eastbound Interstate 580 center median. [KTVU]
- Sarah Madland, a longtime city employee who has been the interim director of the SF Rec & Parks Department since Phil Ginsburg stepped down late last year, has been selected to be the department's permanent director following a nationwide search. [Chronicle]
- Phoebe Maffei, a prosecutor and candidate for Superior Court Judge in San Francisco, is outraising her public defender opponent five to one in the June election. [Mission Local]
- In court documents, Rihanna describes the March day that her LA home was shot up by an automatic rifle, and the suspect in the case, Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, has a court hearing today. [California Post]
- Jason Collins, the first openly gay player in the NBA who came out in 2013 a year before he retired, has died of brain cancer at age 47. [ESPN]
Top image: Photo by Hoseung Han