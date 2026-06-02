A preschooler was safely rescued and uninjured after becoming stuck inside a 10-inch irrigation pipe for about 15 minutes outside a Fairfield preschool, prompting a response from firefighters.

The Fairfield Fire Department posted on social media Monday about the incident at Mary Bird Early Childhood Education Center where the four-year-old had managed to get himself stuck inside a 10-inch irrigation pipe.

Firefighters were able to free the boy in about 15 minutes. The department said he appeared to be uninjured and that he didn’t have any “complaints.”

The boy was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The incident of course brings to mind the tragic story of Baby Jessica, who was trapped in an eight-inch hole in Texas for 60 hours before being rescued. (Sidebar: Sadly, Jessica was recently arrested for assault.)

Image: Fairfield Fire Department