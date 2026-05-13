A fire Tuesday night in San Francisco's Tenderloin damaged a six-story building and displaced 25 people, but thankfully no one was injured in the blaze.

The fire broke out around 11:30 pm Tuesday on the second floor, in the light well of a six-story building on the 200 block of Turk Street, between Jones and Leavenworth streets.

The one-alarm fire escalated to two alarm, as the San Francisco Fire Department explains, when the fire traveled through the light well up to the roof of the building.

1 alarm fire on the 200 block of Turk St. Fire started on the 2nd floor light well of a multi story apartment building. A 2nd alarm was called due to the fire traveling vertically in the light well from floor 2 to the roof of the 6 story building. All residents have been… pic.twitter.com/TcRj8CEJpO — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 13, 2026

As KPIX reports, 25 residents of the building were displaced. The extent of the damage to the building is unclear, but the fire department noted they were continuing to extinguish flames in the walls of the structure over an hour after the fire began.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.