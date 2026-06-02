Local:
- The San Francisco Giants hired Gary Pettis, who’s Oakland born and raised, as the team’s third base coach. Pettis has 27 years of coaching experience, including with the Chicago White Sox, the New York Mets, and the Houston Astros when they won the World Series in 2017 and 2022. [ESPN]
- Parth Patel, 30, and Dharti Patel, 29, from San Mateo, drowned at the site of a waterfall in Fresno last week when Dharti slipped on a rock and Parth jumped in to save her. [NBC Bay Area]
- A minor, 3.7-magnitude earthquake struck about 4 miles southeast of Cloverdale Tuesday morning at 9:44 am, along with subsequent quakes. [New York Times]
National:
- The U.S. military says it carried out “self-defense” strikes on Iranian targets, including Qeshm Island and an oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz, while also shooting down Iranian missiles and drones amid escalating crossfire in the Gulf region. [BBC]
- President Donald Trump signed an executive order creating a voluntary framework for AI companies to share and allow up to 30-day federal review of advanced models for national security risks before public release, following earlier hesitation over concerns about hindering U.S. competitiveness. [Associated Press]
- The Supreme Court is allowing Alabama to use a Republican-drawn congressional map that eliminates a court-ordered second majority-Black district, reversing lower court rulings that found the map likely violated the Voting Rights Act and had been drawn with discriminatory intent. [NBC News]
Video of the Day:
- It's hard to tell whether this was staged or not, but either way, this particular Waymo came away with some battle scars. As for the unflappable passenger and canine inside, we can only hope they were allowed to continue on their way soon after, or whatever.
View on Threads
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist