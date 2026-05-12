Local:

It’s been two years since billionaire Chobani yogurt founder Hamdi Ulukaya purchased Anchor Brewing, and the venue still has yet to open with no updates provided. [Chronicle]

Thieves rammed their car through the front doors of a Fremont coffee shop for the fourth time in the last two years Tuesday morning. [KRON4]

Rescuers at the Lindsay Wildlife Experience in Contra Costa County have a lot of tiny animals on their hands this time of year when baby birds typically fall out of nests or baby squirrels, possums, and skunks become orphaned. [NBC Bay Area]

National:

Trump’s plan to build a defense bubble around the US, including Alaska and Hawaii, much like Israel’s Iron Dome, would cost an estimated $175 billion. The dome would block rockets and missiles, but critics say enemies with an arsenal of nuclear weapons, such as Russia or China, would still have some ability to break through it. [New York Times]

The dome would block rockets and missiles, but critics say enemies with an arsenal of nuclear weapons, such as Russia or China, would still have some ability to break through it. [New York Times] Longtime ICE official and former GEO Group executive David Venturella, will serve as the new Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director, replacing Todd Lyons who’s leaving at the end of the month. [NBC News]

A new survey shows that about one in four visitors to Disney parks went into debt paying for their visits, averaging almost $2,000. [Boing Boing]

Video of the Day:

Meet Xylo. She helps patients feel better during their dental work at 450 Aesthetics Dental Group. The practice utilizes a whole suite of tools, which it calls its “comfort menu,” including a weighted blanket, eye mask, and augmented reality movie glasses. Xylo will even sit on visitors’ laps upon request. [SFGate]

Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist