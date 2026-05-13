Local:
- LinkedIn is the latest local company to announce layoffs, though it's not yet clear how many will lose their jobs. Newly promoted CEO Daniel Shapero told employees that cuts were coming to make the Microsoft-owned company "more profitable." [Chronicle]
- Brittany Swalwell, the wife of former Bay Area congressman Eric Swalwell, was spotted out in DC without a wedding ring on. [NY Post]
- Meanwhile, former gubernatorial candidate and billionaire Steve Cloobeck, who had been giving Swalwell a place to stay in LA until his scandal erupted, was arrested in West Hollywood yesterday on a charge of dissuading or intimidating a witness, which pertains to the investigation of his romantic partner Adva Lavie, who is facing charges for conning wealthy men out of money. [ABC 7]
National:
- A lawsuit was filed in federal court today in Miami accusing President Trump and his presidential library foundation of violating the domestic emoluments clause of the Constitution, with regard to his seemingly for-profit library plans. Plans unveiled via video renderings in March show a gilded skyscraper in downtown Miami that appears to have office and hotel space in it, as well as a golden escalator, though presidential libraries are supposed to be not-for-profit. [New York Times]
- Kevin Warsh, a Trump ally, was confirmed today to succeed Jerome Powell as Fed chair, in a Senate vote that was mostly along party lines. [CNN]
- Chicago is bidding to repeat as the site of the Democratic National Convention in 2028, and in 2032, saying that its hosting job in 2024 was flawless so why not repeat? [ABC Chicago]
Video:
- San Francisco-born comedian Margaret Cho is bringing her latest standup tour, titled "Choligarchy," to the Palace of Fine Arts later this month (tickets here), and she gave an interview this week to NBC Bay Area in which her cat makes a prominent appearance.
Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist