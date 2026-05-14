- After a fairly breezy week, you can expect a very windy weekend around the Bay starting Friday, as some of the windiest conditions all year descend upon the region. Gale-force winds could bring wildfire risks, and also they are churning up rough seas, and there's a gale watch in effect Saturday night in San Francisco Bay itself. [Chronicle]
- Tuesday night's fire at 285 Turk Street occurred in an affordable apartment building owned by the San Francisco Community Land Trust, and 46 people were displaced, not two dozen as initially reported. The trust is now seeking assistance from partners and others with leads on replacement housing for these residents. [KRON4]
- More immigration judges have been fied from San Francisco's immigration court than from any other court in the country. [Mission Local]
- Waymo is planning to expand its service area deeper into the South Bay in the coming weeks, adding service in Campbell and Cupertino. [NBC Bay Area]
- San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan remains stubbornly confident about his chances in the governor's race primary despite consistently polling in the single digits and currently polling in sixth place. [ABC 7]
- A flight path change at the Santa Rosa airport has prompted 30,000 recent noise complaints. [KPIX]
- Governor Gavin Newsom's proposed state budget includes $125 million to help close the deal to purchase the Golden Gate Fields racetrack property and turn it into a park, as the Trust for Public Lands hopes to do. [Chronicle]
Photo by Clement Proust