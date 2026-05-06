A woman who was found near the Kaiser ER with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound told police she walked a mile to the hospital after she was shot near Jefferson Square Park.

The San Francisco Police Department said they received a report around 4:35 pm Tuesday that the woman, who was found on the 2300 block of O’Farrell Street near Kaiser Medical Center’s emergency room, had sustained a gunshot wound, as the Chronicle reports.

The woman told police she was inside a vehicle on the 1100 block of Turk Street, near Jefferson Square Park, when she heard several gunshots. She said she realized she had been struck during the gunfire and walked herself to the hospital a mile away.

Police said the woman was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were provided about the victim or the circumstances of the shooting.

According to KTVU, the information provided by police is preliminary, and the incident is under investigation. It's not clear if police have any leads.

As SFist reported in February, a 15-year-old girl was killed and two others were hospitalized in a shooting near Jefferson Square Park. Two teen suspects were arrested.

Jefferson Square Park was in the news early last year when it became a sudden magnet for drug sales and drug use, prompting SF Mayor Daniel Lurie to orchestrate a huge nighttime raid of the park. We learned in November that out of the 86 people arrested in the raid, only one suspect received felony drug charges, and they were later acquitted.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."

Related: Two Teen Suspects Arrested in Friday’s Fatal Shooting of 15-Year-Old Jayda Mabrey