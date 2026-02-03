A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested Monday over the fatal Friday night Western Addition shooting of 15-year-old Jayda Mabrey, a shooting that also hospitalized two other victims.

The Western Addition neighborhood was shocked Friday afternoon after a 5:15 pm triple shooting near Jefferson Square park. That shooting took the life of 15-year-old Jayda Mabrey, who by all accounts was an innocent bystander in the wrong place at the wrong time. Two other victims were also shot and left with non-life-threatening industries.

But three days later on Monday, SFPD arrested two teens for the shooting, according to KPIX. But the two suspects are both minors, so SFPD is not releasing much information about these suspects.

“On February 2, 2026, investigators developed probable cause to arrest a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old suspect for the shooting,” SFPD said in a Tuesday morning press release. “Both suspects were booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for homicide. Due to the suspects' ages, their identities will not be released.”

The young murder victim Jayda Mabrey was reportedly a student at Gateway High School. “Jayda was a bright, fun-loving young girl who meant everything to those who knew her,” according to a GoFundMe established for Jayda Mabrey. “She was a beloved daughter, sister, friend, and so much more. Her smile, laughter, and kind spirit touched so many lives, and her absence has left an unimaginable void.”

While arrests have been made, this remains an open investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Related: Teen Girl Dies Following Triple Shooting Near Busy Park in SF’s Western Addition [SFist]

Image via Instagram