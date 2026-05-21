Local:
- Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings is getting a refund of $1 million from a committee supporting Matt Mahan for governor of California. It's not clear whether Hastings asked for the refund five days after making the May 15 donation — given that Mahan has an almost-zero shot of making it through the primary — or if it was returned by the committee voluntarily. [California Post]
- A jury in Solano County has convicted a Vallejo dog breeder of animal cruelty. The breeder, Susan Anthony, breeds American dingos or Carolina dogs, which are known to roam freely in packs on her property, kill each others' offspring, and sometimes escape to kill livestock. [KRON4]
- That $10,000 treasure hunt has finally concluded, and don't worry, you almost certainly would never have found it. As some surmised on a Reddit thread, it wasn't in the city proper at all, but buried in a barely accessible sea cave near Black Sands Beach in the Marin Headlands. [Chronicle]
- A pilot program at SFO uses facial recognition cameras looking at international travelers in line for Global Entry, helping to identify them before they reach a Customs and Border Protection officer, who can then just wave them through. [ABC 7]
National:
- Republicans are in full revolt over Trump's insane slush fund for July 6th rioters and others "targeted" by the previous administration. [CNN]
- The revolt is dramatic enough that House Republicans canceled a vote on a Democrat-backed measure to end the war in Iran, because they lacked the votes to defeat it. [New York Times]
- The Commission of Fine Arts in DC has approved Donald Trump's stupid arch, except they want it shorter by eight feet, and they've nixed four lions. [CNN]
Video:
- As we prepare to see the swan song of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, here he is talking with his one-time mentor and employer Jon Stewart, who says of losing a late-night show, "It's the best."