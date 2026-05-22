A woman who is suspected of breaking into gym lockers in San Francisco and across the Bay Area and stealing credit cards has been taken into custody.

The SFPD announced Thursday that, following a monthslong investigation, they have arrested 40-year-old Andrania Yancy on suspicion of burglary. Yancy is believed to have committed burglaries in gym locker rooms in San Francisco, as well as in El Cerrito, Berkeley, Santa Clara, Oakley, San Mateo County, Contra Costa County, and Orange County.

Prior to her arrest, Yancy already had multiple stay-away orders issued from "multiple fitness businesses in San Francisco," according to the SFPD.

The SFPD's Financial Crimes Unit investigated the case, and learned that Yancy's primary modus operandi was to walk into a gym or fitness studio, buy a day pass, and then go to work breaking into lockers. She would allegedly steal credit cards from gym-goers wallets, and then use them before the victims realized they were missing.

Several fitness studios in the Marina District reportedly aided in the investigation, along with their members, helping to identify Ms. Yancy.

Yancy was located in Sacramento and arrested there on May 18, with help from a multi-agency contingent that included the US Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force.

She was subsequently booked into San Francisco County Jail on nine warrants, issued out of SF and the eight other jurisdictions mentioned above, where gym-locker burglaries also occurred.

While an arrest has been made, this is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Top image: Photo by Claudio Schwartz