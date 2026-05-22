- It is BottleRock weekend up in Napa and Carnaval weekend here in SF, and it will be sunny. BottleRock is completely sold out, with Lil Wayne headlining tonight; Carnaval will kick off Saturday in the Mission District with a World Cup theme this year, "Copa de Pueblo." [KTVU]
- Students at Fairfield High School staged a walkout Thursday to protest after the release of video showing a police officer hitting a student on campus. Fairfield police subsequently released video showing the student being combative and trying to evade arrest as a brawl was taking place between other students. [NBC Bay Area]
- A section of 19th Avenue is shut down once again this weekend, for the last of this series of weekend closures, as of 7 am today. The closure runs through Monday morning, and Caltrans will be fixing potholes and repaving between Sloat Boulevard to Holloway Avenue. [KTVU]
- The SF mayor's office has found funding to reinstate a hearing officer to preside over "canine court," which has been closed for a year, to address a backlog of dozens of cases involving dog bites and aggressive dogs. [KPIX]
- A social media influencer has filed a complaint saying that the Tom Steyer campaign failed to notify her of disclosure requirements when they paid her to meet with Steyer and film it for content, as required by law, and she says the campaign falsely accused her of creating content for the Becerra campaign as well. [LA Times]
- Former congressman Eric Swalwell has just spent another $250K of campaign funds on his legal bills. [Chronicle]
- In a new, smallscale, nationwide poll of 800 likely Democratic voters in 2028, Kamala Harris and Gavin Newsom come out in a nearly dead heat in a ranked-choice format for a presidential primary, but only 26% had Kamala as their first choice, and 17% had Gavin as their first choice. [NY Post]