- A shooting at a Santa Rosa Cinco de Mayo celebration Tuesday evening left one person injured. The shots were fired amid an altercation between two individuals in a parking lot around 8:30 pm Tuesday, on the 400 block of Sebastopol Road. [KPIX]
- Media mogul and CNN founder Ted Turner has died at age 87. Turner suffered from Lewy body dementia, the same progressive brain disorder that Robin Williams was diagnosed with. [CBS News]
- Like BART, the SFMTA is trying to crack down on fare evasion, and the agency will be doing this by adding 17 more Muni fare inspectors to its team of nearly 60. [NBC Bay Area]
- Ahead of next month's primary election, the Chronicle has a new piece breaking down the main voting blocs in California, parsing groups like "Left Coast" hardcore liberals from "Tesla Liberals," and such. [Chronicle]
- Bestselling novelist Scott Turow has joined publishers Cengage, Elsevier, Hachette, Macmillan, and McGraw-Hill in suing Meta over alleged copyright infringement in the training of the company's Llama chatbot. [KPIX]
- As the countdown to the end of the Late Show continues, former President Barack Obama was on with Colbert last night, talking about Trump, Mamdani, and aliens. [New York Times]
- Disneyland-themed license plates may be coming to California under a new program that would benefit children's hospitals. [Chronicle]
Photo by Fabrizio Coco