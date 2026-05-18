Windy conditions in Sonoma County and elsewhere in the Bay Area led to many reports of downed trees, and one fallen tree took the life of a Santa Rosa man. There were also multiple car crashes in the county that may have been unrelated to the weather.

A man was killed Sunday on the 800 block of Howard Street in Santa Rosa when a tree or large tree branch reportedly crashed down on him, per KTVU.

The man was hospitalized with injuries and later died, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Separately, a 23-year-old woman was seriously injured by a falling tree branch on the 300 block of Steele Lane in Santa Rosa on Sunday. The Chronicle reports that she was hospitalized and remains there.

Fallen trees were reportedly elsewhere around the Bay, including in Livermore, where KTVU reports that at least two homes were damaged.

Winds were reportedly gusting up to 40 miles per hour and higher in some spots in the North Bay, and the National Weather Service notes one 86-mile-per-hour gust in the Santa Cruz Mountains overnight.

Cal Fire was battling multple small fires around the Bay amid the windy conditions, including a 3-acre blaze in Napa County, as ABC 7 reports, as well as a vegetation fire along the Altamont Pass that grew to 80 acres on Sunday.

Possibly unrelated to the windy conditions, Sonoma County saw several fatal vehicle crashes on Saturday, as KRON4 reports. These included a solo vehicle crash around 4:14 pm Saturday on Highway 101 in Santa Rosa, in which a Mercedes being driven by an elderly man veered off the highway and struck a tree, killing him and fatally injuring his wife, who was a passenger. She later died from her injuries at the hospital.

A motorcyclist on a Harley-Davidson bike crashed into the rear of a truck on Porter Creek Road about three hours later, and the motorcyclist died, per KRON4.

An earlier crash on Highway 1 near Salt Point State Park, which occurred around 1:50 pm, involved a Nissan Rogue that hit a tree after the driver lost control of the vehicle. As the CHP tells KRON4, the car overturned down an embankment, and one male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and two other passengers survived with injuries.

Related: Family of Sonoma County Toddler Killed By Fallen Redwood Tree Speaks Out

Top image: Photo by Walter Martin