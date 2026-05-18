- Around 13,500 PG&E customers remain without power Monday morning due to Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) by PG&E, stemming from extreme winds. About half of those are in the North Bay, and beyond the Bay Area, PG&E has cut power for around 27,000 customers for safety reasons. [KRON4]
- Because of the strict 10 pm curfew at Stanford Stadium, K-pop superstars BTS had to go on at 7 pm for their first of three sold-out shows Saturday, and lead singer RM told the audience it was "embarassing" because it was still too bright out for their lighting effects to work. Stanford has been awash in BTS mania for days, and the final show is tomorrow night. [Chronicle]
- Two people, a man and a woman, were killed in a Sunday night shooting outside a Suisun City apartment complex, and investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument. [NBC Bay Area]
- A strange incident in Healdsburg last Wednesday led to a group of senior citizen baseball players helping police to detain a suspected child predator who crashed a vehicle with a 14-year-old girl inside. [Bay Area News Group]
- The city of Santa Cruz had one of the largest population drops in the country between 2024 and 2025, at 1.3%, and city officials point to the affordability crisis as being to blame. [Chronicle]
- The sunny, breezy conditions will continue throughout the day Monday around the Bay, with fire danger still high. [Bay City News]
- Pop star Shakira was acquitted today in Spanish court in a tax fraud case, with the government ordered to return $64 million in wrongly imposed fines. [Associated Press]
Top image: Photo by Daivik Goel