- A crash involving a motorcycle in the westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge early Friday morning created a major traffic snarl for commuters. Traffic was backed up past the MacArthur Maze following the 5:47 am crash, and estimated time to cross the bridge was 70 minutes at one point. [KRON4]
- As Chonkers the Stellar sea lion wraps up his eighth week vacationing at San Francisco's Pier 39, the Chronicle's history scribe Peter Hartlaub looks back at all the celebrity animal stories in the Bay Area in recent decades, and how the Bay loves a wayward animal story. [Chronicle]
- May Day protests are planned across the country today, including a May Day March with a rally at SF's Embarcadero Plaza starting at 4 pm. [NPR / KTVU]
- A kitchen fire at a home in SF's Bayview left three people displaced on Thursday. [NBC Bay Area]
- SF-based nonprofit developer, the Mission Economic Development Agency, appears to be in some financial trouble, laying off a dozen staffers in recent weeks and cutting pay for remaining staff. [Mission Local]
- Neighborhood-based rapid response teams have formed around the Bay and elsewhere since this winter in order to combat ICE thuggery and other authoritarian actions by the Trump administration, based on non-violent labor movement tactics. [Chronicle]
- Reactions have been mixed at Cal State University after it entered into a contract last year with OpenAI for unlimited access to ChatGPT Edu for students and faculty. [CalMatters]
Photo by Erik Rivera