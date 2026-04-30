Local:
- The city has been reviewing the pool of “dumb laws” that SF Supervisor Alan Wong invited users to submit. The biggest dumb law requires ceilings in SF homes to be at least seven feet six inches high to be considered habitable, but state law says they can be seven feet. [NBC Bay Area]
- SF Mayor Daniel Lurie announced that San Francisco is offering subsidized childcare to 750 additional local families starting this summer. [KPIX]
- More than 2,700 Pacific Gas & Electric customers in SF’s Mission District experienced an unplanned power outage Thursday morning, which was fully restored by mid-day. [KRON4]
National:
- A TikTok trend recently started up of people doing speedruns through the Church of Scientology in Los Angeles to see how far they can get through the building. Church members spent much of their days outside blocking ne’er-do-wells from entering, and now they’ve removed all the external door handles at the entrances. [Associated Press]
- The first direct commercial flight in seven years took place between the United States and Venezuela Thursday, and the US officially reopened its embassy in Caracas this month. [Associated Press]
- A Delta Air Lines flight heading to Atlanta from Miami was forced to return to the gate after a business class passenger refused to end a phone call before takeoff. [NBC]
Video of the Day:
Check out salsa night with DJ Juan Love from Oakland this Friday (and every first Friday) at Union Square Plaza, as part of its weekly Friday night dance series, which runs through September.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist