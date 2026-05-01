A Sunnyvale man says the Waymo that took him to the airport neglected to open the trunk for him to retrieve his luggage before driving off. The company wants him to pay for shipping, or take two complimentary Waymo rides to the depot in SF to retrieve it.

Di Jin said his first-ever Waymo ride to the San Jose Mineta Airport went pretty well Monday, until the car drove away with his luggage, as NBC Bay Area reports. Jin said when he exited the vehicle, he tried to open the trunk, but nothing happened when he pushed the button. Then the car drove off.

Something similar allegedly happened to a Waymo rider in San Francisco last April, leading to some expensive tennis gear going missing.

According to Waymo’s website, the trunk is supposed to open automatically when the passenger exits the vehicle. It can also reportedly be opened by pressing the trunk release button on the car or selecting "open trunk" in the app, which Jin says did not work in his case.

He said he called Waymo’s customer service right away, and he was told the vehicle could not be turned back around, as it was on its way back to the depot in San Francisco. Jin told NBC Bay Area he continued on to San Diego without any of the essentials he needed for his trip, including work and personal items.

Once his luggage made it back to the depot, the company contacted Jin, citing its policy that it’s not responsible for lost items. Waymo said he could either pay for shipping or take two complementary rides to pick it up, which would take around two hours round trip from Sunnyvale. Both options were out of the question for Jin.

"It doesn’t make any sense at all, because it's not my mistake," he said. "I already told them very clearly it's not lost and found, right?" he said.

As SFist reported last fall, Waymo began offering service to San Jose airport in September.

Previously: Be Wary of Putting Stuff In the Trunk of a Waymo — Sometimes They Drive Off

Image: Daniel Ramirez/Wikimedia