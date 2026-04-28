Local:

A San Mateo County judge declined to review new evidence in the case against Scott Peterson in the 2004 murder of his pregnant wife and unborn child. Peterson also has a separate habeas petition, alleging he was denied the right to a fair trial due to juror misconduct, which is pending in the California Supreme Court. [KRON4]

Peterson also has a separate habeas petition, alleging he was denied the right to a fair trial due to juror misconduct, which is pending in the California Supreme Court. [KRON4] Several gubernatorial candidates — the largest number yet — will be discussing topics such as gas prices, housing, insurance, education Tuesday night in Southern California, ahead of the June 2 primary election. [KPIX]

A suspect and his sister were arrested in connection to the 1991 murder of Cindy Wanner, a woman who disappeared from her home near Sacramento and was found dead in the Sierra Nevada foothills. [Bay Area News Group]

National:

The religious group Falun Gong is suing Cisco Systems Inc, which they say aided the Chinese government in creating a censorship program to spy on and harm its members, which has reached the Supreme Court. [New York Times]

The Federal Communications Commission is putting extra pressure on ABC and Disney following ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s joke about Melanie Trump, as part of its yearlong investigation into Disney’s DEI practices. [NBC News]

As part of the US’s 250th anniversary, the State Department is releasing new design options for residents’ passports, including one featuring President Donald Trump’s face. [The Hill]

Video of the Day:

As the Vaillancourt Fountain is currently being disassembled, many in the local skateboarding community have been reminiscing about the times spent doing tricks on the structure, like this 2023 photo shoot for Thrasher when Zach “Ducky” Kovacs skated down the side and landed in the water. [Gazetteer]





Image: Reddit