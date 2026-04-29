- There is a groundbreaking ceremony today for the Twin Peaks Promenade, the culmination of a decade-long project to improve the trails leading up to Twin Peaks. Starting in May, a popular footpath from Crestline Drive will be closed through the end of the year, but eventually there will be multiple linked paths and a new parking lot between the two peaks. [Chronicle]
- There has been a jump in ridership on BART and Muni in March and April, partly driven by the opening of baseball season. Muni is now at 85% of pre-pandemic ridership, and 99% on weekends. [KQED]
- A controversial new AT&T cell tower is being built in the heart of Diamond Heights, next to the San Francisco police academy, despite pushback from the community. [KPIX]
- The high-speed rail story now has a thorny Cesar Chavez-related element — the plans for the rail line were altered, to the tune of $1 billion, to skirt around the Cesar Chavez National Monument in the Tehachapi Mountains. [Chronicle]
- Six of the candidates for California governor squared off in another debate Tuedsay night, this one hosted by Pomona College, and it was a fairly chaotic one with no candidate getting a clear breakout moment. [CalMatters / KPIX]
- There was a state dinner at the White House Tuesday evening for King Charles, and all six conservative justices on the Supreme Court, and their spouses, were invited, but not the liberal ones — also, Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, was there. [New York Times]
- And the Supreme Court today issued its predictably terrible decision in the voting rights case out of Louisiana, with Justice Elena Kagan reading her dissent from the bench and saying that the court had just dealt the final blow toward gutting the Voting Rights Act of 1965. [New York Times]
Photo by Will Truettner