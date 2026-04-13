A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of firing a gun while driving past the Russian Hill property of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman early Sunday, two days after a different suspect, who is also in custody, allegedly threw a Molotov Cocktail at the house.

San Francisco police responded to a report of gunfire outside OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s Russian Hill home just before 3 am Sunday, as the SF Standard first reported. Investigators said a Honda sedan drove past the property, which spans the block between Chestnut and Lombard streets, where a passenger fired a single round.

Authorities later identified the car’s owner as Amanda Tom, 25, and arrested her nearby on Taylor Street, along with Muhamad Tarik Hussein, 23. Officers also served a search warrant at a residence on Taylor Street and recovered three firearms. Both were booked on suspicion of negligent discharge of a gun.

Just two days prior to the alleged gunfire, a 20-year-old man from Texas was booked in connection to a Molotov Cocktail attack on Altman’s home early Friday, as SFist reported. He was later identified as Daniel Moreno-Gama and booked on suspicion of attempted murder, arson, making criminal threats, and possessing or manufacturing a destructive device, among other felonies. Prosecutors have not yet filed formal charges, and he remains in custody.

According to the Chronicle, online posts attributed to Moreno-Gama show he had been writing extensively about fears surrounding artificial intelligence in the weeks leading up to the incident. He published several essays on Substack, including one titled “A Eulogy for Man,” and was active in the Discord server of PauseAI, a group advocating for a halt to advanced AI development.

He also expressed distrust of tech leaders, writing that many “lack strong morals,” while citing warnings from Elon Musk about the potential dangers of AI and referencing allegations involving Sam Altman.

Axios reported Thursday that OpenAI is finalizing an advanced cybersecurity model and limiting early access to a small group of companies, as it fears its hacking capabilities.

As Mother Jones reports, Florida officials also announced Thursday that a statewide investigation has been launched into OpenAI over allegations that ChatGPT may have been used in planning a mass shooting at Florida State University last year that killed two people. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said the investigation will extend beyond the incident, looking at whether AI tools could facilitate crime, aid adversaries, or pose broader national security risks.

“We support innovation, but that doesn’t give any company the right to endanger our children,” Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said. “AI should exist to supplement, support, and advance mankind, not lead to an existential crisis or our ultimate demise.”

As previously reported, The New Yorker published a damning report last Monday compiling accounts from tech insiders who describe Altman as deeply manipulative, with a pattern of telling people what they want to hear while pursuing his own, often contradictory aims.

The piece also revisits comments from the late Aaron Swartz, who knew Altman through Y Combinator and warned others about him before he died by suicide in 2013, calling Altman untrustworthy and willing to do anything, as Futurism reports.

“You need to understand that Sam can never be trusted,” Swartz told a source. “He is a sociopath. He would do anything.”

Previously: Suspect In Sam Altman Molotov Cocktail Attack Identified, Charged With Attempted Murder

Image: WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 11: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman arrives to speak during the BlackRock Infrastructure Summit on March 11, 2026 in Washington, DC. The global investment management company held the summit consisting of leaders from government, business, and labor to address expanding U.S. infrastructure. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)