The 20-year-old suspect who allegedly threw a Molotov Cocktail at Sam Altman’s house and was later arrested outside OpenAI’s headquarters was identified as a man from Texas who was charged with attempted murder, arson, and several other charges.

While police haven’t confirmed the identity of the suspect, NBC Bay Area reports that a source knowledgeable with the case identified him as 20-year-old Daniel Alejandro Moreno-Gama from Texas.

The suspect was booked into San Francisco County Jail around 1pm Friday on charges of attempted murder, arson, the “explosion” of a “destructive device with intent to injure,” criminal threats, and possession of a “combustible material” or “incendiary device,” according to Mission Local. He’s reportedly being held without bail.

As SFist reported Friday, the San Francisco Police Department was first called around 4:12 am to Sam Altman’s Russian Hill home, where an “incendiary device” was thrown at an exterior gate. Less than an hour later, officers responded to the 1400 block of Third Street at OpenAI’s headquarters, where a man matching the suspect’s description was allegedly making threats to burn down the building. The suspect was arrested around 5 am, per Mission Local.

As previously reported, the incidents occurred on the heels of a critical profile of Altman in The New Yorker earlier this week, outlining allegations from colleagues and detailing the internal push by OpenAI board members to remove him as CEO in late 2023.

Previously: Molotov Cocktail Thrown at Sam Altman's House, Suspect Arrested Outside OpenAI Headquarters

Top image: Sam Altman attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)