OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's home was targeted by a suspect early Friday morning, and that suspect then proceeded to head to OpenAI's offices, where he allegedly was ranting about burning the place down.

The first incident occurred around 4:12 am Friday outside Altman's Lombard Street home on Russian Hill, where police were called "regarding a fire investigation."

Arriving officers reportedly found that "an incendiary device" had been thrown at an exterior gate of the home.

As NBC News reports, police dispatch audio said, "Someone threw a Molotov cocktail slash sticky bomb at the gate of Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI’s residence."

The suspect, described as a 20-year-old man, fled the scene on foot, and a description was provided to all officers on duty.

Less than an hour later, at 5:07 am, officers were called to the 1400 block of 3rd Street, which is where OpenAI's headquarters is located. There, a suspect matching the description from the Lombard Street incident, was reportedly "making threats about burning the building down," as KRON4 reports.

The suspect has not yet been publicly identified.

These incidents come during the same week that an unflattering profile of Altman was published in The New Yorker, detailing the accusations of dishonesty against him by colleagues, and the reasons why several OpenAI board members attempted to oust him as CEO in late 2023.

An OpenAI spokesperson put out a statement Friday saying, "Early this morning, someone threw a Molotov cocktail at Sam Altman’s home and also made threats at our San Francisco headquarters. Thankfully, no one was hurt."

"We deeply appreciate how quickly SFPD responded and the support from the city in helping keep our employees safe,” the spokesperson added. "The individual is in custody and we’re assisting law enforcement with their investigation."

Previously: Sam Altman Posts Tone-Deaf Tweet Thanking Coders For Making Themselves Obsolete

Top image: Sam Altman attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)