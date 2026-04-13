- For the second year in a row, a private company's celebration on the Embarcadero included a surprise fireworks show that no one in the neighborhood was expecting. The show started around 9:45 pm Saturday and lasted ten minutes, and it was put on by Walnut Creek-based Computers and Structures, Inc. [SFGate]
- Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says it was well known around Washington that Rep. Eric Swalwell was a predator. "Every member in Congress knows not to let any young staffer around Swalwell or Matt Gaetz, it's not a secret there," McCarthy told ABC's This Week. [ABC News]
- Former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is taking over as president and CEO of the business advocacy group the Bay Area Council, having been selected by its executive committee following a national search. [Chronicle]
- A Sunday morning fire caused significant damage to Noonie’s Place, a soul food restaurant in Vallejo. [KRON4]
- There was a celebration of life for Brixton the therapy dog at Pier 23 Cafe on Saturday, after the well known golden retriever passed away in December. [Chronicle]
- Trump made some comments on Fox News Sunday saying that gas prices might not come down in time for the November midterms. [New York Times]
- A judge has tossed Trump's defamation suit against the Wall Street Journal over the publication of his lewd birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein, saying he failed to show how the paper had acted with "actual malice." [CNN]
Photo by Melanie Hughes